Thomas Frederick PRUENTE SR.

PRUENTE SR., Thomas Frederick; of Clarkston; September 17, 2018; age 82; loving husband of Joan for nearly 64 years; father of Thomas (Carol) Jr., Michael (Ginger) & Mark (Colleen); grandpa of Mari (Chris), Ryan (Megan), Thomas (Maggie), Katie, Tori, Michael Jr., Matthew (Jessica) Erin & Katie (Cameron); great grandpa of Jack, Frankie, Owen, Elinor & Payton; brother of Ernest (Joan), Sister Mary Catherine & Paul (Gwen); preceded in death by his brothers Frank (Nancy) & Dan (Mary Lou). Thomas graduated from St. Michaels Catholic School, Pontiac, in 1954. He completed his electrician apprenticeship and earned a master electrician license. Thomas retired as Director of Buildings & Grounds, from St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, Pontiac, after 37 years of service. He enjoyed spending the winters with his wife Joan down in Clermont, FL. Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Thursday 4-8pm with a Rosary Service at 6pm. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion, where friends may visit 10:30am until Mass. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com