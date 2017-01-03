Thomas R. COFFEY, 71

COFFEY, Thomas R.; of White Lake; suddenly January 2, 2017; age 71; husband of Donna (LaForge) for 50 years; father of Tom (Patty) Coffey, Suzanne (Kevin) Ottenbacher, Robert Francis and Michael (Melanie) Coffey; grandpa of Kaitlyn & Dylan; brother of Karen (late Lou) Conti, Darlene (Bud) Maguffey, Rob (Kathy) Coffey, Don (Nancy) Coffey, Tim (Cynthia) Coffey, Lynette Coffey & Debbie (Dennis) Kroll; also survived by many other family members. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 6:00-9:00p.m. &Thursday 6:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at the church after 10:30 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com