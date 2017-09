Tiffani E. EDWARDS

EDWARDS, Tiffani E.; of Waterford; suddenly August 30, 2017; age 34; daughter of Judith; sister of Camille Edwards and Dennis (Si) Edwards; aunt of Dominic and Ava; preceded in death by her father Dennis; Tiffani will be remembered for her love of family, friends, animals and music. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MI Animal Rescue League. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com