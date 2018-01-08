Timothy A. COOLIDGE

COOLIDGE, Timothy A.; of Clarkston; January 6, 2018; age 66; husband of Suzan; father of Jeremy (Shannin) Coolidge & Jamie Coolidge; papa of Cody, Caden, Joshua, “Papa Cool” of Irelin & Brooklin; son of Veronica (late Truett) Moses & the late George Coolidge; brother of Katherine (Sia Moradmand) Coolidge & Martha Coolidge; loving uncle, great uncle and great great uncle to many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by siblings Maryann Carr & Michael Coolidge. Tim retired from Rochester Schools. He was a very spiritual person and lived a life of spiritual practice evidenced by the love he showed upon his family and friends. Tim was a Tribal Elder of the Chippewa Nation, Lac Courte Orielle Reservation in Wisconsin. Friends may visitLewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston where friends may visit directly at the church after 10:00 a.m. Any donations to the family will be used for his grandson’s medical expenses. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com