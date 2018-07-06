Timothy E. KERTON

KERTON, Timothy E. “Tim” of Clarkston; unexpectedly July 5, 2018; age 68. Loving father of Jennifer (Luke) Charbonneau and Julie (Chris) Dailey; proud grandpa of Mikayla, Arik, Oakley, and Zachary; great grandpa to be of Raelyn; dear brother of David (late Sue) Kerton and Diane Kerton. Preceded in death by his parents Keith and Marjorie Kerton. Tim retired from General Motors. He enjoyed spending time at the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club. Friends may visit Monday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club Junior Rifle League. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com