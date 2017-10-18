Toni V. PELHAM

PELHAM, Toni V. of Clarkston; unexpectedly October 17, 2017; age 62. Preceded in death by her husband Ral and siblings, Shari, Robert, Lynne (Tom) and Richard. Loving mother of Samantha (Sam) Bieszk and Sian (Andrew) Harmon. Proud grandma of Johnny, Jacob, Joshua “Tree”, Sean, Chad, Jordan and Nicholas. Great grandma of Scarlett Rose. Dear sister of Beverly (late Fred), Sandra (Jr.), Judy (Gary), Bruce, Keith (Susan), Art (Patty), Angie (Allen) and Nola. Toni enjoyed fishing, dancing, playing cards and spending time with her family. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com