Top cop honored

With Deputy-of the-Year awardee Kevin Harris are, from left, Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle, Trustee Andrea Schroeder, Lt. Larry Perry, and Optimist President Chandler Fleming. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Warm public relations with the help of frozen treats earned Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Harris the Clarkston Optimist Club Officer of the Year award

“He will take the time to stop and talk with the children of our community, hand out Junior Deputy stickers, and even stop and have a popsicle with one special young resident,” said Lt. Larry Perry, Independence Substation commander, at the club’s Sept. 12 meeting.

The deputy has served in law enforcement for 23 1/2 years. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was hired as a police cadet with the Pontiac Police Department in 1995, serving for about 1 1/2 years.

He was hired full time by Pontiac Police in 1996, rising to the rank of sergeant.

He was certified as a SWAT/SRT officer and police mountain bike officer, and was a member of the Pontiac Police SWAT team, Pontiac Police Narcotics Unit, and Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team.

He joined the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 when it absorbed the Pontiac Police Department. He has been assigned to Independence Township for two years.

“Deputy Harris is a true asset to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Independence Township,” Perry said. “Not only does he do a truly professional job in his role as a deputy sheriff, but he continually goes above and beyond what is expected from a patrol deputy. He constantly receives positive emails and handwritten notes from the citizens of our community regarding the positive interactions they have with him.”

The Clarkston area is less hectic than Pontiac, allowing more time to serve residents when they call, Harris said.

“This really means a lot – I really appreciate it,” he said.