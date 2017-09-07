Top of the green in fall

The Lady Wolves topped the competition at the Troy Invitational at Twin Lakes on Aug. 24 by taking first place out of 15 schools.

“We are off to a great start,” said Clarkston Varsity Girls Golf Coach Lezlie Hallman.





The team scored a total of 323 for the meet. Claudia Sampson led the team as she finished in a three way tie for third place with 76. Ashley Liles also finished in a three-way tie for six place, hitting a 78 for the day. Lauren Hartline hit a 84 and Samantha Weber hit a 85.

Lake Orion finished in second place with 328; Midland Dow took third with 337; Detroit Country Day, fourth, 338; and Bloomfield Hills rounded off the top five with 341.

The Lady Wolves finished in fourth place out of 19 teams at the Lady Falcon Invite on Aug. 28 at Stony Creek Metropark with a score of 356.

Liles led the team with a score 81. Claudia Sampson hit a 83; Hartline, 95; and Puskar, 97.

Lake Orion finished in first place with 334; Bloomfield Hills, second, 342; Lutheran North, third, 350; Birmingham Seaholm, fifth, 369; Detroit Country Day, sixth, 370; Troy, seventh, 383; Livonia Stevenson, eighth, 386; Eisenhower, ninth, 387; and Stoney Creek, tenth, 388.

The Lady Wolves finished in second place at the American Control tournament at Kensington Metropark, Aug. 21.

Sampson led the team as she tied for fourth place with a 77. Ashley Liles tied for eighth place with a 80; and Samantha Weber finished in tenth place in a three-way tie with a 82. Payton Greenlee finished with a 90 and Zoe Puskar had a 92.

Plymouth finished in first place with a 328.

“I see good things for this team,” said Hallman, adding they want to make it to states for the third time and second time as a team.

See more about the team in a future edition of The Clarkston News.