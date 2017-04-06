Top teacher in the county

The assembled student body of Bailey Lake Elementary cheer for teacher Meredith Copland, who was just named Oakland County’s elementary teacher of the year. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock had a book to read to the student body assembled in the Bailey Lake Elementary cafeteria during the last week of March, reading month.

Meredith Copland took the impromptu visit in stride. She was more surprised when the stage curtain was pulled back revealing her family holding a sign naming her the 2017 Oakland County Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

“I was definitely not expecting to see my family up on stage, and a sign with my name on it,” the teacher said at the March 29 presentation. “I had no idea. I’m shocked. What an honor this is.”

The Oakland Schools intermediate school district presents teacher of the year awards at the elementary, middle and junior high, and high school levels. The awards include a $2,000 prize from the Oakland Schools Education Foundation.

For Copland, it also included the morning off for some breakfast in town for her and her family.

“I think it’s incredible. I’m very, very proud of her,” said Scot Copland, her husband, who brought their kids to the event. “She works hard. It’s good she gets recognized for her hard work.”

“This is wonderful – I’m so happy,” said Helen Michaelson, her mother. “I knew she was a great teacher – she always wanted to be one. I’m so very proud of her.”





Principal Glenn Gualtieri and Bailey Lake staff organized the surprise presentation for about a week.

“We were trying to keep it under wraps,” Gualtieri said. “We thought, what can I do to get everyone down here?'”

The superintendent’s book-reading took care of that.

“No one questions when he says he’s coming,” the principal said. “This is awesome, well deserved.”

“I’m really happy for Meredith. She’s such a wonderful teacher and person,” Rock said. “This may be the first time for Clarkston at the county level. I’m happy they recognize the great people we have here.”

For the ruse, the superintendent brought, “The Fifth Discipline,” by MIT senior lecturer Peter Senge. With 424 pages, he told the students they were going to be there for awhile.

“We’ll break for lunch then come back and read some more,” Rock said.

Copland didn’t bat an eye, keeping watch on her class of students for whom MIT might be something in which to catch a baseball, took it in stride.

“He was being funny as always,” she said. “I was just getting ready for one of his stories.”

Copland, who has been a Clarkston teacher since 1999, was awarded the 2016 Clarkston Teacher of the Year award last June by Clarkston Foundation.

The recipients will be honored at an Oakland Schools event on May 4.

The recipients will be honored at an Oakland Schools event on May 4.

Copland, who has been a Clarkston teacher since 1999, was awarded the 2016 Clarkston Teacher of the Year award last June by the Clarkston Foundation.