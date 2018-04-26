Tower rescue

Firefighters rescued a 21-year-old Independence Township man from a radio tower at the top of the Pine Knob hill after he called 911 for help, 9:23 p.m., April 18.

The 21-year-old said he climbed the tower, on the south side of Pine Knob Ski Resort in the 7000 block of Sashabaw Road, in an attempt to commit suicide but changed his mind.

Deputies located the subject about 200 feet up the tower, and called to him to climb down. The man said he was afraid and unable to do so. Members of the ITFD Technical Rescue Team climbed the tower, strapped the subject into a harness, and lowered him to the ground.

Paramedics treated him for exposure to the cold weather and transported him to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for further treatment. Deputies accompanied the ambulance to the hospital where they completed paperwork for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation. The tower is owned by the Pine Knob Ski Resort.