Township sells land

Independence Township Board voted unanimously, Aug. 14, to sell 4,040 square feet of property on Waldon Center Drive to Chase Plastics, 6467 Waldon Center Drive.

The sale price will not be more than $9,840, according to the proposal. The land was given to the township at no charge in the early 2000s as part of the Sashabaw corridor development project.

Chase Plastics will use the land to expand its parking lot.

“When investigating the site plan and looking into it, the area where they want to expand their parking lot was found to be township property,” said Brian Oppmann, township planning and zoning manager.

The area had been set aside for the Sashabaw regional drain. However, “there was a purchase agreement formulated and they found out that the area is not needed for any storm water management,” said Oppmann, who worked with the township assessor to find out the fair market value of the land.

Kevin Chase, president of Chase Plastics, already signed the purchase agreement, Oppmann said.

Paul Brown, township treasurer, said he closely reviewed the sale.

“I always take a skeptical look at things like this,” Brown said. “I tried to see if there was something else the township might be able to do with the property or use it in the future for something and I could not come up with any potential use for it.”

“I think it is a good use of the property,” said Trustee Ronald Ritchie.

– Kirsten Isbell