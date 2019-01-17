Trash plan

Clarkston officials met with Bryan Barnett, mayor of Rochester Hills, on Jan. 14 to discuss contracting with a single company for trash disposal.
Rochester Hills implemented a single trash disposal company agreement about 10 years ago, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.
“There were some start up costs for them – new trash cans for all the residents,” Smith said.
The city is looking into a single trash hauler for the city in response to complaints. They would have to decide on whether to include recycling, leaf pick up, dumpster pick up, Main Street trash cans, deer carcass clean up, and big items like refrigerators before seeking bids from trash companies, Smith said.
There are also several options for funding, he said.
“It’s going to take some time to investigate all that – a 4-6 month investigation,” Smith said.
It should take two minutes to investigate this idea, not 4-6 months. Had the city taken two minutes to investigate this they would have known that meeting with Bryan Barnett to discuss contracting with a single company for trash disposal wasn’t a good idea.
City residents who are complaining need to take a few minutes to research the numerous instances locally of bribes, conspiracies, etc. that have occurred when residents gave up their right to chose their price, and their trash hauler service for themselves.
Bryan Barnett’s PAC receives donation from Republic weeks before a no-bid trash pick-up renewal contract is approved: https://www.theoaklandpress.com/news/rochester-hills-trash-hauler-donated-to-mayor-bryan-barnett-s/article_bc780605-cb1e-54ef-b61e-94ecb935549e.html
Rochester Hills doesn’t allow open bidding on trash pick-up knowing in advance that an offer was made to cut costs by 22%. Lower offer refused. https://patch.com/michigan/rochester/rochester-hills-wont-seek-bids-for-trashhauling-services
Trash exec pleads guilty to Detroit area corruption –
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/michigan/articles/2017-11-09/former-trash-exec-pleads-guilty-to-detroit-area-corruption