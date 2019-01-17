Trash plan

Clarkston officials met with Bryan Barnett, mayor of Rochester Hills, on Jan. 14 to discuss contracting with a single company for trash disposal.

Rochester Hills implemented a single trash disposal company agreement about 10 years ago, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“There were some start up costs for them – new trash cans for all the residents,” Smith said.

The city is looking into a single trash hauler for the city in response to complaints. They would have to decide on whether to include recycling, leaf pick up, dumpster pick up, Main Street trash cans, deer carcass clean up, and big items like refrigerators before seeking bids from trash companies, Smith said.

There are also several options for funding, he said.

“It’s going to take some time to investigate all that – a 4-6 month investigation,” Smith said.