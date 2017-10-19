Tree plantings sans city OK

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

City Council voted unanimously to approve a $3,325 budget amendment for tree planting, Oct. 9. However, some trees have already been purchased and planted, a violation of city ordinances, said Mayor Steven Percival.

According to ordinance 30.15, “the council must approve all purchases and sales,” except for purchases by the city manager of up to $500, $100 for department heads.

“How did we purchase those, who did we purchase them from, and when did the council vote to purchase trees?” Percival asked.

Council member Sharron Catallo, a member of the Trees Committee, said they were included in the city budget and she has planted trees like this before.

“Many years we’d do this and no one has ever even mentioned even in the slightest, it had to be done this way,” Catallo said. “I’m embarrassed this was done incorrectly. I resign from the committee. I will pay for them myself.”

Catallo said the mayor should have brought up the error quietly.

“You knew I’d blow my top,” she said. “Anytime you do this to anyone else, you should consider how they feel – we’re talking trees, we’re not talking guns.”

“I’m sorry, that’s how the law is,” Percival said. “If you are offended, I apologize.”

The money was provided by Detroit Edison through a grant and should have been applied to the tree planting budget but was mistakenly put into the general fund. The budget amendment was needed to move it back into the tree budget, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

The vote was 5-0, with Catallo abstaining. The vote was after 10 p.m., by then Council member Susan Wylie had left the meeting.

City Council will vote on the tree purchase at the next meeting.