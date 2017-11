Peterson and Brittany Cullimore, with their Christmas tree. Photo by Jessica Steeley

The Friday after Thanksgiving was opening day for Christmas trees at Rattalee Lake Tree Farm, with families arriving to pick up their Scotch Pine, White Pine, Douglas Fir, Canaan Fir, Black Hills Spruce and other trees to begin decorating for the season.

The tree farm is located at the corner of Rattalee Lake and Reese Roads and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the weekends through Christmas.