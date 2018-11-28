CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEE VACANCY

The Charter Township of Independence is seeking applicants for the vacant Trustee position on the Board of Trustees resulting from the resignation of Trustee Andrea Schroeder who was elected State Representative-43rd District effective on January 1, 2019.

The responsibilities of a Trustee include but are not limited to: fiduciary responsibility to manage the affairs of the township, attend township board meetings and participate in decisions that are in the best interest of the public. The term for this appointment will expire on 12/31/2020. Elected Trustees serve four-year terms. Members from the Township Board of Trustees, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Senior Advisory Committee will review applicants and make a recommendation to the Township Board on Tuesday, December 18th at our regularly scheduled Board of Trustee meeting.

Applications are available on the Township website at www.indtwp.com under Government on the top tool bar; Boards and Committees or from the Township Clerk’s office. Applications and resumes must be submitted to the Township Clerk’s office at 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday December 12, 2018.

If you have any questions regarding the important roles and responsibilities of a Township Trustee, please contact the Township Supervisor at 248 922 6213.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

Charter Township of Independence

PUBLISHED: November 28, 2018

December 05, 2018