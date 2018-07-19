Two suspects in neighborhood vandalism

Chestnut Hill Farms residents Sherry Wiltse, at left, and Debra Lemanski scrape and repaint their neighborhood sign, which was spraypainted with a swastika and other symbols sometime during the night of July 9. Photo by Phil Custodio

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating two juvenile suspects in the spray-paint vandalism case in the 5500 block of Chestnut Hill Drive in Independence Township.

Detectives identified the suspects on July 12, and sent a warrant request to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office for review and possible charges.

“We are waiting to hear back from them on any charges,” said Sgt. Richard Cummins, Tuesday.

Residents discovered the vandalism on several vehicles, street signs, and utility boxes the morning of July 10. The vehicles were painted with swastikas, phallic symbols, stripes, and lines. Utility boxes and roadway in the area were painted with racial slurs, swastika, “Peace,” and “Trump.”

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage during their investigation.

Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest. Call 800- SPEAK-UP.