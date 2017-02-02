Undefeated in showcase





Icers melted the ice as they posted their first three wins of the season last week.

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team posted two wins during the Michigan Public High School Hockey Showcase in Chelsea.

They opened the showcase with a win over St. Clair Shores, Jan. 24, 5-4. Gavyn Eisert led the Wolves with two goals. Nik Highducheck, Daniel Tremblay and Danny Milano scored one goal each. Milano assisted on three goals. Austin McKay had two assists and Austin James and Brent Bachusz had one assist each.

“The coaching staff is encouraged by the effort of the boys,” said Karl Daiek, head coach. “There has been an increase in the complete level over the last couple weeks. It may have more to do with the team getting a better understanding of the expectations of the coaches. Confidence is everything in sports. It certainly appears we are starting to gain that confidence, producing a more aggressive approach to our play.”

The boys were down 4-2 going into the third period before scoring three goals for the win.

“Last night’s game showed what we are capable of doing when the boys play with determination and passion,” Daiek said, adding the boys’ win over Riverview showed the same. “They were much more consistent with their positional discipline and their attitude. Even though there were down two goals – the no-quit effort was great to see.”

The Wolves took to the ice the following afternoon in the showcase for a 7-3 win over Pinckney.

“It was another good effort throughout the line up,” said Daiek. “I love it when all the lines contribute.”

Milano, Jackson Cooper, Marcus Chiappelli scored two goals each.

Highducheck was the playmaker for the game with one goal and three assists. Trey Roy and Daniel Tremblay had two assists and Cameron Exline had one assist.

The Wolves began their winning streak with a 9-3 win over Riverview at the Onyx on Jan. 21.

Botterill, Milano and Jackson Cotter scored two goals a piece in the win. Alec Carlson, Carson Helsel and Bachusz scored one goal each.

Cotter, Botterill, Jackson Cooper, McKay, Highducheck, Chiapelli, and James had one assist a piece.

“If they continue to ‘buy in,’ I see only good things happening moving forward,” said Daiek.

The Wolves host Royal Oak next Thursday at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court in Bloomfield Hills. The game begins at 5:30 p.m.