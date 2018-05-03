Undefeated on the diamond

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Hitters remained undefeated as they struck down Lake Orion and North Farmington in double headers last week.

“It was exciting,” said Clarkston Varsity Softball Head Coach Don Peters. “The girls continue to play hard and stay focused. They made some great plays defensively against both Lake Orion and North Farmington.”

They finished the week with 5-0 and 14-1 wins over North Farmington last Thursday.

The Wolves started their scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning in the first game against the Raiders. Hannah Cady was first to bat for the inning and hit the ball to centerfield for a double.

Sierra Kersten was next and hit a single before Paige Blevins stepped onto the plate to hit a double and bring in two runs in the once scoreless game.

Abbey Barta brought in the next run off her hit before the inning closed, 3-0.

The Raiders made hits in the top of the fifth inning, but Clarkston defense was ready with Hannah Chadwell, Abbey Tolmie and pitcher Olivia Warrington ready to catch each one for three quick outs.

Tolmie was the first to bat to open the bottom of the fifth inning and made it count. Her swing sent the ball over the fence for her first home run for the season.

The Wolves scored one more run off Barta’s hit to close the inning, 5-0. Olivia Warrington had four hits from 25 batters she pitched against.

“We had some clutch hitting,” said Peters. “North Farmington has a good pitcher. They buckled down and hit it pretty hard once they figured her out.”

Blevins also hit a home run in the second game and had five RBIs for the day. Barta went 4-for-5 for the nights with three RBIs. Nyah Ansel went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Tolmie and Hannah Workman had two RBIs.

The Wolves mercied Lake Orion in two games on April 24.

“Orion was undefeated,” Peters said. “We had a good day.”

They defeated them in the first game 12-2. Cady went 4-for-4 with three doubles and a triple with six RBIs. Chadwell went 2-for-2 and Anna Skvarce went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. The team average was .577 from 15 hits of 26 times at the bat.

They won the second game, 13-3. Tolmie went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases. Cady with 3-for-4 with two singles and a homerun for three RBIs. Blevins went 4-for-4 and had three RBIs. Barta went 3-for-4 with one RBI and Skvarce went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Warrington was the winning pitcher for both games.

“Cady had nine RBIs. She was unbelievable,” Peters added.

The Wolves opened the week against Troy Athens and head to Oxford on Thursday. They host Michigan Stars at Creasy Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have a big week,” said Peters, adding their tournament will have 42 good teams. “We get a lot of fun softball going. I always think win, lose or draw we are a better team because of the competition we get to play.”