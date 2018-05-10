Uplifting music with choirs

This year’s Pops Concert by Clarkston High School choirs will feature uplifting songs to raise support and awareness of mental illness and suicide prevention.

Solos, duets, and other groups have picked songs that are supportive and uplifting. In addition, the Concert Choir and The Madrigals will sing group numbers destigmatizing mental illness and raising support for those battling depression, such as “Please Stay” by Jake Runestad.

The choirs will also be wearing T-shirts they had made up , supporting the cause.

The concert is Friday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Clarkston High School, 6093 Flemings Lake Road. Admission is $5.

***

Clarkston A Cappella groups Detroit Voice, Encore, and Synergy, with special guest group TBD a cappella, will perform on Saturday, May 12, at 7 p.m. in the Clarkston Junior High School auditorium, 6595 Waldon Road. Tickets are $5/students, $10/adults, free for elementary students with accompanying adult.

Tickets are available at clarkstonacappella.ticketleap.com/spring-a-cappella-show-2018.