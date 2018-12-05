Utilities Ord Amendment

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO THE UTILITIES ORDINANCE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on November 27, 2018, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence, MI 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees introduced an ordinance amending the Utilities Ordinance under Chapter 48, “Utilities,” Division 4, “General Wastewater Regulations.” A summary of the ordinance is set forth below. A true copy of the Ordinance can be inspected or obtained at the office of the Township Clerk at the above address.

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ORDINANCE NO. #2018-48-xxx

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1 ORDINANCE

Adds Section 48-150 to adopt Industrial Pretreatment Program Regulations for Discharges from the Township’s public sanitary sewerage disposal system to the Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility. The amendment requires the Township and its commercial and industrial sewer users to comply with the regulations, which are on file with the Township as Appendix B to the Code. Generally, the Regulations provide discharge limits and prohibitions, user pollution controls, user permit requirements, sampling, monitoring and reporting requirements, and enforcement, penalties, and other sanctions and relief for violations. Adds Section 48-151 to authorize the Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner to enforce the Industrial Pretreatment Program Regulations within the Township as the “control authority” for the Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility.

SECTION 2 Repealer

Provides that any ordinances, parts of ordinances, or sections of the Township Code in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed to the extent necessary.

SECTION 3 Severability

Provides that if any part of the ordinance is found to be void, that part is severed, and the rest of the ordinance remains in place.

SECTION 4 Savings

Provides that the Township Code shall remain in full force and effect, amended only as specified in this Ordinance Amendment.

SECTION 5 Effective Date

States the effective date of this ordinance and identifies petitioning and referendum rights.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Barbara A. Pallotta, Township Clerk

Introduced: November 27, 2018

Published: December 5, 2018

Adopted:

Published:

Effective: