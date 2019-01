Victoria Sue FIFE-GREENE

FIFE-GREENE, Victoria Sue; lifetime Clarkston resident; passed away Dec. 27, 2018; age 71; loving Mother of Nikole (Ryan) Moore; devoted Gigi of Nik, Griffin, Katie, Emerson & Cullen; dear Sister of Dan (Jan) Fife & Judith Murray; preceded in death by her son Matthew Victor Greene & her parents Julia & Victor Fife. Memorial Service Saturday, Jan 5th at 3:00 p.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to American Lung Assn. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com