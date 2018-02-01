Victories stack up on ice

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team added two more wins to their record as they defeated Walled Lake Northern and West Bloomfield at home last week.

They started the week with a 3-1 win over Walled Lake Northern. Trevor Gilman had one goal and one assist. Marcus Chiappelli and Austin James scored one goal each as Drew Stark, Austin McKay, Trey Roy and Nik Highducheck had one assist each.

“It was good,” said Karl Daiek, head coach. “The guys played pretty solid again. I am really happy with the way we are going. We still have to get better though. There are still those little things you want to get rid of.”

They followed it up with a 8-2 win over West Bloomfield on Saturday.

“It was really good mainly because we have some guys out injured and sick,” Daiek said. “Other guys have stepped up which is good. They filled in for a lot of guys we look for to carry a lot of the load. I am pleased with where we are at.”

Highducheck and McKay both had two goals and one assist. Brent Bachusz had one goal and three assists as Daniel Tremblay and Brandt Botterill both had one goal and one assist. Yuri Karpushenkoff had one goal during the game.

Chiappelli had two assists, and James and Roy had one assist each.

“Our guys are pretty disciplined in the play,” Daiek said.

He added for both games goaltending was solid as Austin Burrum had a 91.67 save percentage against West Bloomfield and Brendan Borawski had a 96.83 save percentage against Walled Lake Northern.

The Wolves (12-7, 6-2 OAA White) host Royal Oak this Thursday at Detroit Skating Club, 5:30 p.m. and play Detroit Country Day at Southfield Ice Arena this Saturday, 4 p.m.

Daiek said he hasn’t seen Detroit Country Day play but their program is solid.

“I also know the coach,” he added. “He always runs a good, tight ship. They have been a really good program for the last 4-5 years. It will be a good test, so will be Royal Oak. They are a league game. We can compete with anybody which is always our goal.”