Victory in overtime

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves defeated West Bloomfield again with a 3-2 score – this time it was the Clarkston Varsity Hockey team with an overtime win at Lakeland Arena, Nov. 29

“It was great,” said Karl Daiek, head coach. “We played well the whole time. Their goalie was outstanding and our goalie played well. I loved the mentality. We are moving the puck better and it really showed.”

The winning goal was scored by Trevor Gilman with an assist from Yuri Karpushenkoff and Brandt Botterill with 2:21 remaining in the overtime period.

The first two goals came from Nik Hughducheck and Danny Milano, with assists from Austin James and Karpushenkoff.

The Wolves played Farmington last Thursday and lost the home game, 7-4.

Farmington opened with the first goal less than two minutes into the game. Austin McKay tied the score as the scoreboard marked 13:45 left in the first period, with an assist from Botterill.

The Falcons took the lead back a minute later before Clarkston finished the first period in the lead at 3-2 after Brent Bachusz scored on a short-handed goal at the 7:49 mark; and Botterill scored off an assist from McKay three minutes later.

Farmington took the lead during the second period, scoring on two of their 11 shots on the net to take the lead, 4-3. They added three more goals to their tally during the third period.

Botterill closed the game with the fourth goal for Clarkston with seconds left, with an assist from Drew Stark.

“It started out really well,” said Daiek, adding they lost Trevor Gilman and Trey Roy for the night leaving them down a center and right wing. “Trey was laboring a little and I want him to play the rest of the year. I don’t want him to get hurt more. We got short handed and that hurt us more than anything else. Then, they were losing focus.”

He added the loss helps if the players can learn from it.

“All we can do is give them the information and they go out and battle it out,” he said. “My hope is they will get tougher mentality. We’ve got room to improve and time to improve.”

He added quite a few players stood out for the night.

“Botterill is a sophomore. He is a pure hockey player,” Daiek said. “Whatever you tell him – he does it. Bachusz plays hard all the time. He is a smart player and he has a lot of responsibilities because he is a center. He has to go low on both ends. He is a good player. Karpushenkoff played well on defense and Nik played well when we were down.”

They continued the week with a 4-2 loss to Lake Orion on Saturday. Karpushenkoff and Bachusz scored one goal each. Marcus Chiappelli had one assist.

“We have to tighten up the shots,” Daiek said. “We just need to get more consistent. We will get there.”

The Wolves went 1-1 in Birmingham’s Thanksgiving tournament, Nov. 24 and 25. They defeated Bloomfield Hills, 4-2, with goals from Roy, Milano, Bottrill and Bachusz. McKay had two assists while Botterill, Karpushenkoff, Brendan Tungol and Gage Stamper had one assist each.

They lost to Lowell/Caledonia the first day, 4-3. Botterill, Gilman and Austin James had one goal each. Karpushenkoff had two assists and James had one.

The Wolves (2-4) play Bloomfield Hills at Detroit Skating Club on Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

They head to Mount Pleasant on Friday and Saturday.