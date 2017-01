Virginia L. BEECKMAN

BEECKMAN, Virginia L.; of Eustis, FL; formerly of Clarkston, MI; January 22, 2017; age 94; preceded in death by her husband Albert; mother of Jan (Tom) Danielson & Richard (Phyllis) Beeckman; grandma of Christine Morgan, Jennifer Stein, Meghan Greko, Carol Ann, James, Michael, Brian & Kelsey Beeckman; also survived by 12 great grandchildren. Ginny enjoyed sewing, quilting, stained glass design and playing cards/games. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Haven. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com