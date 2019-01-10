Volunteers to count stoneflies

The Clinton River Watershed Council (CRWC) will host their annual Winter Stonefly Search on Saturday, Jan. 26.

“For our Stonefly Search, we have a couple possible sites planned for in the immediate Clarkston area,” said Eric Diesing, Watershed Ecologist. “I have up to 17 sites, three of which are in the Clarkston area available if we end up with enough volunteers.”

Volunteers will meet at CRWC offices at 1115. W. Avon Road, Rochester Hills, at 9 a.m.

“We will split up into as many teams as possible and send out groups to each site,” Diesing said. “This is a great opportunity to get out and learn about our natural resources. The presence of stoneflies is a great way to show how much the Clinton River and its tributaries have improved.”

All equipment and supplies will be provided, although volunteers are welcome to bring their own waders, Diesing said.

The search is part of a continuing effort to evaluate the health of the Clinton River, which has its headwaters in the Clarkston area.

“The Winter Stonefly nymphs are one of the most sensitive of all aquatic macroinvertebrates that live in our rivers and streams. These insects are most active and easily found in the month of January when the water temperature is very cold and there is still plenty of leafy debris in the river bottom for stoneflies to forage on. The presence of stonefly larvae in a stream indicates good water quality,” he said.

Pizza, pop, coffee and hot chocolate will be waiting when volunteers return.

In order to conduct the search, CRWC relies on volunteers who form teams that canvass locations along the Clinton River and its tributaries. Those interested in volunteering can register by calling 248-601-0606 or emailing registration@crwc.org. Registration is required. No experience is required. — Don Rush