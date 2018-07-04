Vote accuracy test

Public Notice

CITY OF CLARKSTON

375 Depot Street

Clarkston MI 48346

Public Accuracy Test

For the Primary Election on Tuesday August 7, 2018

The City of the Village of Clarkston announces a Public Accuracy Test of the computer program on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 2:00 pm.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law. The public is welcome.

For any other information, please contact the City of Clarkston Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559.

Sandy Miller, City of Clarkston, Clerk