Vote registration

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2018 GENERAL ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE, County of Oakland;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the last day to register for the NOVEMBER 6, 2018 GENERAL ELECTION will be Tuesday, October 9, 2018

If you are not currently registered to vote or need to register at a new address, you may do so at the following locations and times by the close of registration deadline on Tuesday, October 9, 2018:

In Person :

Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s Office – 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, MI 48346

Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm;

Oakland County Elections Division – 1200 N. Telegraph Road – Pontiac, MI 48341

Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm;

Secretary of State Branch Offices;

At specified agencies for clients receiving services through Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind; and

At military recruitment offices for persons who are enlisting.

By Mail :

Voter Registration Application: Mail application to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline on Tuesday October 9, 2018.

Note : Persons registering by mail are required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the state OR are at least 60 years of age OR are handicapped.

The election will be conducted in the following voting precincts:

PRECINCT # POLLING LOCATION

1 St. Trinity Lutheran Church –

7925 Sashabaw Road

2 First Congregational Church –

5449 Clarkston Road

3 Carriage House @ Clintonwood Park – 6000 Clarkston Road

4 Clarkston Independence District Library – 6495 Clarkston Road

5 Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church – 6805 Bluegrass

6 Clarkston Community Church –

6300 Clarkston Road

7 Oakland Woods Baptist Church –

5628 Maybee Road

8 Maranatha Baptist Church –

5790 Flemings Lake Road

9 Harvestland Church –

5848 Clintonville Road

10 & 11 Mt. Zion Church – 4900 Maybee Road

12 Lakeview Room @ Bay Court Park –

6970 Andersonville Road

13 Senior Community Center @ Clintonwood Park – 6000 Clarkston Road

The Tuesday, November 6, 2018 General Election will be conducted in all voting precincts of the Charter Township of Independence for the purpose of nominating candidates of all participating political parties for the following offices:

STATE: Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General;

CONGRESSIONAL: United States Senator; Representative in Congress 8th District;

LEGISLATIVE: State Senator – 12th District; Representative in State Legislature-43rd District;

STATE BOARDS: Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of the University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State University;

COUNTY: County Commissioner – 1st District, County Commissioner – 4th District;

JUDICIAL: Justice of Supreme Court (8 Year), Judge of Court of Appeals – 2nd District (Incumbent Position), Judge of Court of Appeals – 2nd District (Incumbent Position Term Ending 01/01/2021), Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit (Incumbent Position); Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit (Non-Incumbent Position), Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit (New Judgeship), Judge of Probate Court (Incumbent Position)

COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Board of Trustees Member, Oakland Community College;

LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT: Board Member Clarkston Community Schools (6 Year), Board Member Lake Orion Community School District (4 Year), Board Member Waterford School District (6 Year);

AND for the purpose of voting on the following State proposals:

PROPOSAL 18-1

A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers

PROPOSAL 18-2

A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years

PROPOSAL 18-3

A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post-election audits to the Michigan Constitution

AND for the purpose of voting on the following proposals:

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT MILLAGE

LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BOND PROPOSITION

Full text of the proposal(s) may be obtained from:

Charter Township of Independence, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., 248-625-5113

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wed., September 26, 2018