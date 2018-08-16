Walk Depot bridges for Labor Day

Clarkston’s Labor Day Parade ended two years ago, but residents are planning a replacement.

Planners hope the event, Let’s Walk the Bridges in Depot Park, becomes a new Labor Day tradition.

It would be in the spirit of the Mackinac Bridge Walk up north, said Gini Schultz of Clarkston.

“We have three bridges in Depot Park. Why not do a bridge walk,” she said to City Council, Aug. 13.

Each walker will get a commemorative certificate after crossing the three bridges.

The free event will also include games such as three legged races, sack races, tug of war, penny scramble in sand, and egg toss, and they will meet with Friends of Depot Park and Clarkston Area Optimists Club for more ideas, Schultz said.

The walk will start at 10 a.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 3, at Depot Park. Bring a picnic lunch. City Council voted 7-0 to approve the use of the park.