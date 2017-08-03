Walker safety also township issue

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Of late pedestrian safety is an issue of discussion at Maybee Road and Dixie Highway in Independence Township.

Resident Tammie Heazlit sent an open letter to the Township Board, requesting a traffic study of the area.

“Have you heard that three accidents have occurred at the intersection of Maybe and Dixie inside a week,” Heazlit asked. “Likewise, I’d like to encourage you to examine ordinances that prevent parking lots from being connected, as that leads to dangerous left hand turns when traffic could be shuttled through a light, at this or any location. And about that light, perhaps the timing could be changed to allow more traffic to pass from each direction to decrease back ups. I think that would be helpful.”

Pat Kittle, township supervisor, said he will be meeting with MDOT to review the current situation with driveway access and other safety issues.

“Dixie and Maybee is probably one of the most dangerous intersections in the township, based on accident volumes,” Kittle said. “It’s that whole stretch between M-15 and through Maybee, it’s bad.”

At the meeting, which should be within the next week or two, he will request a traffic study from MDOT.

“The sheriff is going to be there and talking about some of their anecdotal experiences, things they’ve witnessed,” the supervisor said. “The second meeting will probably be with some of the local businesses and property owners over there as well.”

Possible solutions include re-timing the lights, and condemning some current driveways and tying them in to existing parking lots or access roads, he said.

“Ideally, I’d love to slow speeds down on Dixie through that particular part because of the congestion,” he said.

Heazlit also asked the Township Board to consider the impact on traffic flow when looking at proposed developments.

“It would be prudent to make it mandatory that all developments do a traffic study, on their dime, by an independent agent, and pay for any necessary improvements so that citizens are not impacted,” she said. “They should be required to pay a drainage fee, like Detroit is adopting, to address the impacts from increased impervious surfaces and the increase in storm-water runoff along with the associated management expenses, but that is the subject of another discussion.”