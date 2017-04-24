WALTER R. JOHNSON

JOHNSON, WALTER R.; of Waterford, passed away April 20, 2017 at 61 years of age. Beloved husband of Leesa for 40 years.  Loving father of Hannah and Evan Johnson; dear brother of Katrina (Gordon) Edens and Scott (Nicole) Johnson.  Walter had retired from GM in 2008 after 30 years of service as a journeyman electrician.  He enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard but above all he loved his family.  Memorial ServiceThursday, April 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.  at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Thursday                from 12 noonuntil the time of service.  Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation.  To send a condolence visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

