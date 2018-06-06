LEGAL NOTICE

Walters Lake

Improvement Board

Charter Township of Independence, Oakland County, MI

HEARING OF PRACTICABILITY AND HEARING OF ASSESSMENT

TAKE NOTICE that the Walters Lake Improvement Board will hold a public hearing of practicability on June 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Charter Township of Independence Office located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan to determine the practicability of a five-year improvement project for Walters Lake consisting of nuisance aquatic plant control, plant control coordination/surveys, fish stocking, information and education, administration, and contingencies. The project would begin in 2019 and continue through 2023 and have an annual budget of $50,600.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a special assessment roll has been prepared and is available for public examination during normal business hours at the office of the Charter Township of Independence located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan. Said special assessment roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the cost of the improvement project to benefiting properties.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Walters Lake Improvement Board will hold a hearing of assessment immediately following the hearing of practicability for the purpose of reviewing said special assessment roll and for hearing any objections thereto. An owner of or party with interest in real property to be assessed or his/her agent may appear in person to protest the special assessment or may protest such special assessment by letter filed with the Lake Improvement Board at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case, personal appearance is not required. Written objections may be filed with or mailed to the Walters Lake Improvement Board c/o Independence Township Treasurer, Charter Township of Independence, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the owner of or any party with interest in real property within the Walters Lake Special Assessment District who, having protested said special assessment either in person or in writing, may, within thirty (30) days after the confirmation of the special assessment roll has been published in a newspaper of general circulation, appeal such special assessment in writing to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

The above-referenced hearings are called pursuant to Part 309 of Public Act No. 451 of 1994 as amended.

