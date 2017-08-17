Wendi’s Word: Adventurous tot

Each day is a new adventure with a 20-month-old son who is no longer an infant and just beginning the toddler stage.

JD’s latest adventure takes him to the Detroit Zoo.

On the sunny, warm Tuesday he walked up to the glass for the first stop and peered closely at the penguins, watching them waddle around before heading downstairs to watch them swim. At the last viewing spot in the Polk Penguin Conservation Center, a few penguins walked within a few feet from where JD was before they turned back to be with the rest of the group.

We went around the entire zoo, but most of the animals were inside or sleeping. He enjoyed poking his head through the viewing holes and checking out the prairie dogs. He also enjoyed watching the anteater.

Just a few days prior JD ventured with me to Clintonwood Park for Tons of Trucks held by Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors. He sat in the driver’s seats and closed his eyes when the horn was too loud.

He peeked up close to firetrucks and enjoyed petting the Dalmatian (he really is a fan of animals.) He appreciated the football the Oakland County Sheriff Office deputies were handing out and a small truck token. Though he tired out after the wagon ride and train ride, it was the tricycle area where his eyes opened wide. He ran onto the tennis court seeking out an empty tricycle to ride. Guess it’s time to find one for home.

JD’s venture during this past weekend was short as we went to Clarkston High School for the Wolves’ Varsity Football team photo. It will probably be the only time he will see the boys on the new field at the stadium as his bedtime is shortly after kick off.

You don’t have to wait until next Friday for sports action when Clarkston Varsity Football heads to the Big House at University of Michigan to take on Lapeer. Tennis takes on Stoney Creek and Rochester this week. Varsity will host the Falcons on Thursday at 11 a.m. Then, it’s off to Grand Blanc for the varsity team’s tournament.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer heads to Traverse City to kick off their season opener, and JV and varsity volleyball teams are at Lake Orion on Saturday for the MI Elite tourney. Good luck, Wolves!