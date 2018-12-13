WENDI’S WORD: Brother before Christmas

It’s been a little over one week since we brought an infant home and it’s going as well as it can with a toddler and almost 2-week-old.

Jonathan, who is now a three-year-old or threenager, is pretty good with his little brother. He gives him kisses on the forehead and stops what he is doing when he is being a little too rough or climbing furniture around his brother.

But his schedule is a little off – especially with sleep. Most of the time he is waking up in the middle of the night and quite a few times waking up at five or six in the morning.

His night ritual is off a lot. Before Oliver, little brother was born, when I was home at night I would put Jonathan to bed with a couple of stories. It’s been rough as I am usually tending to little brother when Jonathan needs to go to bed. It’s something we are both getting used to as I enjoy story time. I have tried to balance and read a few stories to him at night, but it’s not the same. The ritual will slowly change to something else so he still gets his mommy time.

As for Oliver – well he eats, sleeps and poops. He sleeps pretty well as he sleeps through his older brother during a tired/hungry toddler meltdown. He is already lifting up his head for a few seconds at a time.

As for the day he was born, we were at Ascension Crittenton at 5:30 a.m. and I was ready. I was up at least every hour either with pressure on my bladder or in an uncomfortable sleeping position. I truly was ready. It was when they were prepping me for the caesarean section and wiping down a spot in my lower back I thought – nevermind, I will keep it in.

There were things I had either forgotten or didn’t pay attention to during Jonathan’s caesarean section like the pain of the needle going into my lower back or all the people in the room. Or pinching pressure everytime the blood pressure cuff closed and took a measurement.

Oliver took a little longer than JD did to come out. Sometime halfway through, the doctor said I would feel a little pressure and I did. Whoa, I did. A little and then a lot of pressure on my upper abdominal area. But out he came eight pounds and 19 and a quarter inches.

Now a crying baby beckons. Merry Christmas and see you in this column in a few weeks.