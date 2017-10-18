Wendi’s Word: Decade at CNews

It’s Monday and the office is humming with activity as it is deadline and we are getting this week’s edition ready for you.

It’s a special Monday as exactly 10 years ago, I arrived at the office for my first day with Sherman Publications.

Now thinking about it, I really should have bought cake for the occasion, but really I was focusing on making my beginning of the week calls.

Thinking back the past decade (wow a decade) has really flown by.

It’s really been an amazing journey. True, I have seen some lows – the emotional faces when the season ends with a heartbreaking loss or when the year ends for seniors in May and they make their final walk through the high school.

I have seen many highs – including this past week as the Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team qualified for their fourth state championship trip in five years and Coach Chas Claus saying, “Clarkston went from a team that never went to states to it’s a regular now.”

The same for the Lady Wolves Varsity Golf team, which won regionals last week and is on their way to states for their second consecutive trip.

They aren’t the only ones to make it far in the post-season – when Wolves have a goal and dream in their minds and their hearts, they achieve it.

They fight for it and the community supports them and is with them for every step during the journey, including their coaches, a majority of who graduated from Clarkston.

Of course some of the journeys up front in my mind are Clarkston Varsity Football winning back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014. And who didn’t jump up and shout with joy when Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball made it over the quarter final hump and into the Final Four? Then, made it to the final two teams before winning the state championship.

It’s hard to put 10 years in this small space, but it’s really been great with school activities, drama clubs with their newest production, the creativity in the community and the community itself.

Everyone has a story, we are just lucky enough to help you tell it. (And if you have a novel within you to write, you know I am going to say National Novel Writing Month begins Nov. 1. Wink.)