Wendi’s Word: Perils of parenting

Thud. Five seconds of silence. Slam. Another five seconds of silence. Then, rattling of metal against metal as our 2-year-old son shakes the baby gate and speaks his native toddler tongue.

It was time, wasn’t it for the escape from the crib to officially begin. He had escaped many months ago, but I don’t think he realized what he was doing at the time. He saw milk was placed on his dresser and he wanted it.

Fast forward to the past three days when it is a continuous venture.

The first two mornings, I was hoping it was a fluke. By Monday I was ready. I wasn’t ready for it to be at 5:11 a.m. when toddler talk began. But I was poised and ready when I heard a thud following his conversation in the baby moniter.

I should have been quicker – maybe if I had I could have rushed upstairs, laid him back down whispering he still had a an hour to sleep. (Heck two more if he really wanted it.)

But I missed my window and was mentally prepared for breaking my no-coffee streak.

By the time I could see him standing by the baby gate, he scrunched up his face. No crying, no fuss, but thinking about it. He had been stuck for five minutes peeking over the railing. The office door is closed and gated. The bathroom door is closed. He closed his bedroom door. He had nothing to do.

Player three has leveled up. He can now get out of his bed. For the past two nights, he has also hopped out of bed after putting put in his crib for the night.

If his goal for the new year was to expand his horizons, he certainly conquered it.

As for my new year goals, I have read at least 15 minutes about three times a week. I scrapbooked 22 pages, with 18 of them last Saturday at a scrapbook crop. Amazing what you can accomplish when you can’t snack on junk and sugary treats.

As for no coffee, it’s something I decided when I restarted my plan with Nuview Nutrition. Despite the five o’clock wake up, I made it through the day on green tea and water. I have conquered 15 days without coffee.

Now to sleep before someone escapes his crib again.