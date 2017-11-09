Wendi’s Word: Time to write

Here we are with two months left of 2017 and I was in a group setting when someone asked quite a few questions.

One, did you fulfill the goals you set for yourself at the beginning of the year?

Two, what goals do you have for the rest of 2017?

Three, what goals do you have for 2018? Really this is the time to set them.

I guess the procrastinator in me never really thought about setting goals for the new year earlier than two weeks before the new year if not in the last hours of the year we currently were in.

Honestly, my goals would probably stay the same which means I haven’t accomplished as much as I wanted. Or maybe I set the bar too high. I did finish two scrapbooks before June this year and quite a few pages here and there. I would say vacation but it’s not a goal. It will happen. Maybe also Jonathan can wear his Halloween costume one more time.

He was a toddler Yoda. Luckily there a lot of communities who host plenty of events leading up to Halloween. He participated in his first Trunk or Treat through Clarkston United Methodist Church and also went to three other events and places.

Considering he doesn’t eat candy, he did get a lot of it which was of course checked by us – “safety” isn’t that what my parents said as my Smarties and chocolate candies vanished from pillow case after Trick or Treating. The candy was donated to the share counter at The Clarkston News.

My update for my National Novel Writing Month crazy 50,000 words in 30 days isn’t high. As I write my column it’s day five into NaNoWriMo and should be at 8,335 words if I go with the 1,667 per day calculation. I am at 1,882 words typed and about 500 words written long hand. No matter how you look at it I am behind.

Naturally I felt more creative during October when I could only work on outline and characters and couldn’t really write the story.

Hopefully I can get to a few of the write-ins in the Flint region to catch up a little bit. Also, write for about 15 minutes here and there. My main goal is not to write 30,000 words in the last five days like in 2010. It was tiring even though I was heavily caffeinated.

Maybe a goal for 2018 is write anytime but NaNoWriMo.