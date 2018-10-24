Wendi’s Word: Trick or treat

With a whirl of brisk wind, fall is here and Halloween is quickly approaching.

Too quickly as I haven’t officially gotten a costume for my toddler son. We have done a few festive events already. He was Chewbacca for his friend’s Halloween themed birthday party. It came down to we had wookie pajamas and a Chewbacca winter hat.

Last Saturday, he wore overalls, a long-sleeved yellow shirt and one of his many Minion hats which he wore for his 2-year-old birthday party because it was Minion themed.

It might seem like a quick way to a costume. I tried looking for costumes but I haven’t been inspired by any of the costumes I see at the store in his size. I also don’t sew. I am a scrapbooker – I enjoy playing with paper and markers, not needle and thread.

I know what I wanted him to be – Rocket the Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy and carry around his stuffed Groot. Or Shaggy and carry around one of the Scooby Doo plush animals he inherited from me.

Either way, with less than two months to go until Jonathan turns three-years-old, he has trick or treating down. He knows if he holds out his pumpkin or a bag, something gets put in there. Just remember Almond Joy and Snickers go to mommy. Daddy can have the taffy.

I received a text message a few days ago: “For those passing out candy this year when a teenager comes to your door, please give them candy without saying ‘aren’t you too old to be doing this?’ Because they could be out doing things much worse. I would rather they be knocking on my door asking for candy… Let them be kids as long as they can be. Kids grow up too fast. Let them spend one evening channeling their inner childhood.”

Yes, let them be enjoy it. I can’t remember if I went trick or treating when I was a teenager. I can recall costumes I wore in elementary school for the classroom parties and parade and the warm back ups I had for cold, candy collecting nights. I can recall costumes for after I graduated high school. But those teenage years I don’t recall dressing up.

I probably thought I was too old for it as I walked my “siblings” around. Yet, in college I didn’t care if I seemed to old for it. I wanted to dress up. I wanted to embrace my inner child.

Sad to see the passing of Ron Juzysta, you will be missed on the sidelines.