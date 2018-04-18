Wendi’s Word: Vacation station

It’s in the books – we have embarked on the first family vacation as we headed west to California, the first week of April.

I have never gone anywhere on spring break, not even during high school or college years. I spent the time getting extra hours in at work to earn money.

Times have changed and it was a mix of needing a break from winter, visit family and visit Mickey Mouse and the land of Disney.

Traveling with a 2-year-old toddler wasn’t too bad. True, we carried a lot of stuff through the airport with a carseat, a stroller and carry ons, but he was great on the flight. (You know it’s so when at least five people tell you how awesome he was.)

We spent three days in Disneyland and Jonathan’s first ride was the Storybook Land Canal Boats. It was on the way to It’s a Small World. (For Disneyland, get in a line while it’s short.) Then, it was off to the It’s a Small World, where it took longer to park the stroller than it did to get onto the ride. JD’s eyes widened as he took in the movement and the bright color of the ride. More was coming as we headed to Toon Town.

He met Mickey Mouse and was intrigued to see him in person. JD also met Pluto, but it was more following the yellow dog and stopping whenever Pluto turned around to give him a high five.

The next day, Jonathan also met Moana who we have been watching and singing the songs from the movie. We tried to prep the best we could for Disneyland and the characters. He was probably the most excited to meet Donald Duck.

No, we did not take an autograph book and here’s my reasoning – Jonathan can take a book and get the autographs when he is older. A majority of my family lives in California, we will find opportunities to go again.

Then, we were off to Balboa Pier to see sealions and to play in the ocean and sand on the beach until JD shivered from the cold.

We continued on to southern California as we would spend time with family. My aunt held an Easter egg hunt for the next generation of kids. Jonathan had a blast – collecting eggs, chasing around my cousins once removed, blowing bubbles, playing with play-doh.

We did it – we survived spring break. Sorry we did not bring the warmth back with us.