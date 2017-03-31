Wendy McMaster

McMaster, Wendy; March 27, 2017; age 51; preceded in death by her parents Edward & Martha McMaster. Wendy was loved by many caregivers over the years. She was treated like family by the staff at Groveland Pines, Dunwoodie Home, Truax Home, Medilodge of Farmington, Redwood, Inc. and Macomb-Oakland Guardianship. She enjoyed being “fussed over” with her hair and nails and attending workshop at Lahser III. She liked lights & action and soft rock/music from Grease. There will be no public services. Please leave a memory at the Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com