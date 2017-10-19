Wenona H. O’HEARN

O’HEARN, Wenona H. of Ira, formerly of Waterford; October 18, 2017; age 93. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene “Gene” and siblings Doris, Blanche and Bill. Loving mother of Mickey (Veda) O’Hearn, Beth (Steve) Nicholls, Casey (Rhonda Rysztak) and Denise O’Hearn. Proud grandmother of Rodney (Jackie) Lange, Shauna (Kirk) Jamison, Jeremy (Lori) Lange, Grant Nicholls, Jason (Andrea) O’Hearn, Darcy O’Hearn and Evan O’Hearn. Great grandmother of Ryan, Kaylee, Parker and Cooper. Wenona loved spending time with her family. Friends may visit Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, October 23, 2017 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com