William "Bill" Raymond Buck, a longtime resident of the Metro Detroit area, passed away on October 25, 2018 one week before his 82nd Birthday, in the loving care of his family after battling Multiple Myeloma.

Bill enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, was always quick with a joke and a laugh, and had a genuine way of making all he met feel loved.