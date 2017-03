William M. ISON

ISON, William M.; of Clarkston; March 3, 2017; age 73; husband of Mary Lou; father of Richard Ison, Susan (Tim) O’Berry, Lora (David) Taylor, April (Kevin) Klingler; survived by 7 grandchildren & 1 great granddaughter; brother of James (Linda) Ison, Ina (William) Robinson, Linda (Robert) Katanski, Robert (Marsha) Ison, Mary Kay (late Jerry) King; preceded in death by parents: Milton & Devanna and siblings: Victor & Norma. Bill was an avid hunter & fisherman. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3:00 pm-8:00pm. Funeral serviceMonday, March 6, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Seymour Lake Cemetery.

