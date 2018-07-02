WILLIAM RONALD KELLER

KELLER, WILLIAM RONALD of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at age 83. Beloved husband of Midge for 61 years; loving father of Mary Burge, Bill (Lisa) Keller, Laura (Randy) Keller-Wolff, Noreen (Ed Pascua) Keller, Ron (Tracey) Keller, Cindy (Paul) Vermeesch, Eileen (Vince) Cianciolo and Amy (Dan Runge) Keller; proud grandfather of 14; great grandfather of 12. Memorial Service Saturday, July 7, 2018, 3:00 p.m. atCOATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston.  Family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

