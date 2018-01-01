William A. YIROVEC, Jr.,

YIROVEC, Jr., William A.; of West Bloomfield formerly of Hazel Park; December 31, 2017; age 77; husband of Pamela; father of Susan (David) Clark and Sherri Evans; grandpa of Mattie, Wyatt, Michael & Zane; brother of Gerri Haselmire & Robert (Mary Ellen) Yirovec. Bill served in the U.S. Army & retired from General Motors. He enjoyed serving as an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy, Marine Division. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 3:00 pm-8:00 pm Memorial Service Saturday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com