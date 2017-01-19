Win over Vikings in second half

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cagers continued their winning streak as they posted a 66-46 win over Hazel Park last Thursday in a OAA crossover game.

“It was an ugly win,” said Dan Fife, long-time head coach for the Clarkston Varsity Boys Basketball team. “I give credit to Hazel Park – they outcompeted us for a long time.”

“A win is a win, but it was pretty ugly,” senior Dylan Alderson agreed. “We picked up in the second half. The first half we came out non-aggressive and weak with the ball. We weren’t ready for their pressure.”

The Wolves created a 7-point lead in the first quarter with two baskets from Alderson and sophomore Taylor Currie and a 3-pointer from junior CJ Robinson. The Vikings scored seven points before the quarter closed. A 3-pointer from junior Foster Loyer end the stanza, 16-11.

The Warriors closed in on Clarkston with less than three minutes to go until half time with a field goal to put the score 23-21. Alderson scored the next six points for the Wolves before the first half closed, 29-24.

The Vikings opened the second half with a basket and Loyer responded with his own basket off the backboard.

For the next two points, Loyer stole the ball and passed it to junior Demond Mills-Bradley under the basket.





“The second half we made adjustments,” Alderson said. “We played harder and with more heart.”

Hazel Park scored two more points and was met with four points from Alderson with one assist from Mills-Bradley.

“Demond gave us a big lift with his effort,” Fife shared. “He made some hustle plays. He plays hard. He got his time and made the best of it.”

Mills-Bradley closed the third quarter with with two points off a rebound from Loyer’s three point attempt. The basket put the score at 46-38.

Loyer opened the final quarter with a 3-point shot and Alderson added five points in the first 90 seconds.

“We have been a second half team all year but Coach Fife gets after us at half time in the locker room,” Alderson admitted. “We get mad and come out with attitude. We need to start like that in the first half.”

Alderson finished the game leading with 27 points and had ten rebounds. Loyer added 20 points and had four steals. Currie had ten points and 12 rebounds.

Fife added the boys will need to start getting it done in the first half.

“I think sometimes we think we are better than we are,” he said. “The only way to success is hard work and focus mentally all the time. Sense of urgency when you play. I am happy we won.”

The Wolves went on to defeat Western International at Warren Fitzgerald High School on Saturday, 70-46. Alderson led with 28 points and seven rebounds and Loyer had 27 points and eight assists.

The boys opened the week against North Farmington on Tuesday. They head to Southfield Arts & Technology on Friday. Varsity plays at 5 p.m., JV follows.