Clarkston Rotary Club welcomes the warm weather with its Spring Michigan Wine Tasting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, May 10, at Fountains Golf & Banquet, 6060 Maybee Road.

The event will feature Michigan wineries Blackstar Farms, Brys Estates, Forty-Five North, Hawthorne Vineyards, Laurentide, and Left Foot Charlie, along with appetizers and desserts provided by Fountains.

Michigan wines will be available for purchase by the bottle or case.

Silent auction and drop box raffle items will be displayed during the event.

Admission, 21 and over, is $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Valet parking is free. Proceeds benefit the Clarkston Rotary’s community service and international projects.

Call 248-625-9741 for tickets , or go to clarkstonrotary.org.