Winning spree in districts

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Kickers gave their opponents a battle last week during the MHSAA Boys Soccer District playoffs.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer went into double overtime during the championship match over Rochester to finish the game with a 3-2 loss.

The Wolves scored two goals within seven minutes with 20 minutes left in the game. The first came from junior Maclain Zaremba off an assist from senior John Loch, tying the game 1-1.

Senior Brady Dickens put Clarkston up 2-1 after scoring on his free kick.

The Falcons tied the game with less than three minutes remaining and finished the game with a goal in double overtime.

The Wolves shut down Oxford during the semifinal match at Rochester High School on Oct. 18, 4-0.

Senior Finn Elbenkamp led the team with three goals, scoring the last two in the final eight minutes.

Senior Bailey Dula took his position on the northwest corner of the field before kicking it back onto to the field. Elbenkamp headed the ball into the net, putting the score 3-0 with 7:24 left in the game.

Dula set up another corner kick less than three minutes later with Eblenkamp putting another header into the net.

“He has scored 12 goals now,” said Curtis Payment, head coach. “You can’t coach height. He is getting really aggressiv and he is a different maker. There’s a lot of pressure on him because of his size, but he gives a lot of effort to get in there to give it a shot. It’s awesome because he is always marked with two people. I was happy for him. He has done well.”

Eblenkamp and senior Brady Dickens scored in the first half to give Clarkston control of the game.

Payment added the district opener against Rochester Adams took a lot out of the team and he could see it on the field against Oxford.

“Oxford really played hard, but we seemed to be a little flat,” he said. “We got it going at the end. We will take it. It doesn’t have to be perfect. We just have to get through.”

Junior Noah Bridgeman was in the net for his shutout win over the Wildcats with four saves.

Payment added Zaremba, sophomore Ethan Wise, junior Nathan Murray and senior Michael Snider had a good game.

“We had really good effort from Ethan,” he said. “Mike and Nathan were good in back and Maclain gave us really good energy.”

They opened the district playoffs with a 3-2 win over Rochester Adams, Oct. 9.

Dickens scored during the shoot out with his attempt going to the left of the goalie and into the center of the net. Less than a second later, he ran to fans in the stands in celebration.

Junior Patrick Farrell scored the first goal before the Highlanders scored twice to take the lead.

Clarkston tied the score with less than six minutes to go when Zaremba scored on a header off Wise’s free kick.

The Wolves (10-7-6) finished the regular season with a 1-1 tie against Troy Athens, Oct. 12. Dickens scored the goal off an assist from Wise in the first half.