Winning streak to 7 after break

The Clarkston Varsity Basketball squad added two victories to its winning streak over winter break, beating Farmington High School at home, 75-62, Dec. 28; and North Farmington High School , 47-45, Jan. 3.

During the Dec. 28 game, Fletcher Loyer scored 26 points, with five rebounds and four assists. Keegan Wasilk scored 12 points, with five assists and four rebounds.

Matt Nicholson scored 10 points, with 11rebounds, nine blocks, and six assists.

Desmond Mills-Bradley scored 10 points, with seven rebounds. Cole Donchez scored eight points, with four rebounds and three assists. Jake Jensen scored five points, with seven rebounds and four assists.

In the Jan. 3 win, Wasilk and Loyer both scored 14 points. Wasilk had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Loyer had seven rebounds and two assists.

Nicholson scored nine points, with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Mills-Bradley scored five points, with four rebounds and three assists. Donchez scored five points, with one block.

The Wolves, with a 7-2 record, 3-0 in OAA, took on Troy High School at home on Jan. 8.