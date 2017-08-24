Wolfpack Update for August 23, 2017

Wins at the net

Clarkston Varsity spikers blocked their opponents and finished in second place out of 20 teams at the Lake Orion Tourney this past Saturday.

The Wolves went 5-1 during the day. They went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Salem, 25-22, 25-14; Troy Athens 25-14, 25-14; and Frankenmuth 25-11, 25-13.

The Wolves were seeded second going into the playoffs. They defeated Flushing in the where they faced Flushing in the quarterfinals, 25-17, 25-19; and Marian in the semi-finals, 25-18, 27-25.

For the championship round, Clarkston went up against familiar foes Lake Orion for a competitive fight for first.

The Dragons won the first game, 25-20; and Clarkston took the second game, 25-21. Lake Orion broke the tie in the third game for first place with a 15-9 win.

The Lady Wolves opened the week with a quad at Lake Orion on Tuesday against Lake Orion, Notre Dame Prep and Oxford

They head to Rockford on Thursday for another quad against Rockford, Mercy and Novi. 5 p.m.

Netters top first tourney of the season

The Wolves walked off the court with the crown for the first time since participating in the Granc Blanc Invitational on Saturday.





Three points made the difference for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team for the first through fifth places and the Wolves came through scoring 18. Detroit Catholic Central was right on their heels in second place with 17 points; Port Huron Northern and Grand Blanc tied for third with 16 points; Walled Lake Northern, fifth, 15 points; Rochester, sixth, 10 points; and Grosse Pointe North and Holly tied for seventh, eight points.

The Wolves swept all four singles flights with Luke Baylis, Frankie Piana, Jacob Burkett and Noah Fasczewski taking home gold medals.

The double teams of Charlie Lussenhop and Jason Richards; Brendan Aughe and Max Meehan; and Ike Yeloushand and Adam Zentner finished with bronze medals for winning two of their three matches.

The boys opened the week hosting Rochester on Tuesday. They followed it with a trip to Northville for a quad. They are home on Saturday when the host their Clarkston Invitational.