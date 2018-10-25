Wolfpack Update: Cross Country and Volleyball

The Wolves continued their winning streak into the OAA Red Championship at Clintonwood Park, Oct. 17.

The Clarkston Boys and Girls Varsity Cross Country teams finished their run in first place, both scoring 31 points.

Junior Brendan Favazza led the boys team with a first place finish in the time of 15:16.13. Senior Shawn Slater finished in fourth place, 15:51.66; junior Nathan Sesti, fifth place, 15:55.55; senior Mark Sprague, eighth place, 16:09.92; junior Christian Collis, 13th place, 16:33.37; sophomore Owen Kolean, 14th place, 16:38.05; senior Jeremy Cavallo, 19th place, 16:55.67; and junior Carson Brock, 31st place, 17:23.96.

Oxford finished the race in second place with 74 points; Birmingham Seaholm, third place, 90; Troy, fourth, 92; Lake Orion, fifth 103; and Rochester Adams, sixth, 124.

Junior Mia Patria led the girls team as she finished in third place in the time of 18:12.27. Senior Grace Nolan finished in fourth place at 18:14.77; senior Elizabeth Dalrymple, fifth place, 18:23.77; senior Mallory Ferguson, ninth place, 19:10.46; senior Emily Ferguson, tenth place, 19:13.53; sophomore Mattie Drennan, 11th place, 19:30.08; freshman Elise Wilhelm, 13th place, 19:41.34; and sophomore Ashleigh Strong, 40th place, 20:59.68.

Lake Orion finished the race in second place with 64 points; Troy, third place, 86; Birmingham Seaholm, fourth place, 95; Oxford, fifth place, 107; and Rochester Adams, sixth place 138.

Runners head to Algonac this Saturday for the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Cross Country Region 9-1.

***

Spikers went 4-1 in Beast of the East, Oct. 13.

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team posted two wins against four of their foes before losing to Mattawan, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.

They defeated South Lyon, 25-9 and 25-22. Sophomore Claire Nowicki had seven kills, junior Jordan Newblatt had five kills, senior Mackenzie Rotter and sophomore Sydney Hasenfratz had three kills each. Rotter also had five blocks.

Senior Haley Stewart had seven digs and senior Kelsey Schaldenbrand had si digs and 20 assists.

The Wolves defeated South Christian Grand Rapids, 25-19 and 25-10. Newblatt had ten kills and Nowicki had seven kills. Stewart had ten digs, Jidas had six digs, and Schaldenbrand had eight digs and 20 assists.

They posted 25-14 and 25-17 wins over Charyl Stockwell Prepatory Academy. Nowicki had seven kills, Hasenfratz had five kills and Newblatt had four kills with three aces. Stewart had 11 digs and Schaldenbrand had 20 assists.

Their fourth win was over North Branch, 25-19 and 25-17. Nowicki and Newblatt had eight kills each. Stewart had 14 digs and Schaldenbrand had 24 assists.

They lost to Mattawan, 25-16 and 25-23. Newblatt had six kills and Nowicki had five kills. Rotter had four blocks. Stewart had nine digs and Jidas had seven digs. Schaldenbrand had 14 assists.

The team defeated Oxford, 3-0, Oct. 9. They kept the Wildcats from closing in on them during each match as they won 25-11, 25-9, and 25-15. Nowicki had 16 kills and seven digs. Newblatt had 11 kills. Jidas had three aces and seven digs. Stewart had 14 digs and Schaldenbrand had 37 assists. Rotter had six blocks.

They finish the regular season on Thursday as they host a quad against Macomb Dakota, Birmingham Seaholm and Romeo, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Wolves begin playoffs with the district semifinals against host Waterford Kettering on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.